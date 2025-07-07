New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre following a plea by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), challenging a rent demand notice for its former state party office located in Vithalbhai Patel House, Delhi.

Justice Sachin Datta issued the directive while hearing AAP's application in an ongoing case that contests the government's earlier cancellation of the office allotment. The Centre now has two weeks to file its reply, with the next hearing scheduled for July 22.

During proceedings, AAP requested an immediate stay on the June 20 reminder notice. In response, the Centre's counsel stated there was no urgency and assured the court that no action would be taken before the next hearing.

The notice, according to the government, falls under the routine procedure outlined in the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

AAP's main petition, which drew notice from the court in May, alleged that the Directorate of Estates arbitrarily cancelled the allotment of its double suite at Vithalbhai Patel House without any prior warning or opportunity to be heard. The cancellation, effective from September 14, 2024, was only disclosed to AAP months later through a letter dated January 17. The party vacated the premises on April 30.

In its latest submission, AAP claims the June 20 billing reminder reasserts what it calls a baseless and unjust eviction, reinforcing demands for steep market-rate rent with no clear basis for its calculation. The party has asked the court to halt such reminders and prevent further billing until the core issue is adjudicated.

Previous correspondence from the Directorate, dated March 6 and May 13, had already demanded over Rs 8 lakh in rent starting from the date of the alleged cancellation. AAP argues that these bills, rooted in an "ex parte" cancellation order, are legally flawed as the order itself breached principles of natural justice and violated the Government Residence (General Pool in Delhi) Rules, 1963.

AAP further highlighted that it was granted new premises at 1, Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane in July 2024 following a separate court order recognizing its status as a national party. The party contends that the sudden cancellation of its earlier suite appears retaliatory and reflective of administrative bias. (ANI)

