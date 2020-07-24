New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday asked Common Service (CSE) centres to apprise it about the preparedness for conducting both mock tests and Open Book Examination (OBE) for the final year students of Delhi University (DU).

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh asked the academy owner to appear before it on July 27, the next date fixed for hearing, with a list of centres where mock tests and OBE will be conducted by the DU.

CSE Academy has been engaged by the Ministry of Electronics and Technology with an agreement with the DU for those students who do not have the facility to give online exams.

The bench was hearing a plea challenging DU's OBE. During the hearing, UGC counsel and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that several petitions challenging the UGC guidelines relating to final year exams are being heard by the Supreme Court and sought adjournment on the ground that these petitions should be heard after the top court hearing.

The court agreed with his submission and said that it will hear issues related to UGC guidelines after the top court's hearing.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi University (DU) to submit before it the details of the varsity's mock tests, which are scheduled to begin from July 27.

"On the next date, we would like to know how your (DU) mock tests went. Give us the entire data on the mock test, and how many students participated," said a division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice S Prasad and deferred the matter for further hearing on July 28.

The court also observed that the top court is hearing a petition challenging University Grants Commission's (UGC) decision related to guidelines for conducting the final term examinations.

The Delhi HC was hearing a batch of petitions filed in connection with the final year examination of Delhi University, including one by the National Federation of the Blind.

Earlier, the apex court agreed to hear within the next two days a plea challenging a UGC circular dated July 6 and seeking the cancellation of final year examination in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

