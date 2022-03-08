New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to check allegations made in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against encroachment and construction of the Cultural Centre of Sahitya Kala Parishad on the land allocated for a pond of Budhela Village in the national capital.

The Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna today after noting down the submissions disposed of the petition and asked the DDA to look into the grievances raised by the petitioner and decide it according to the law, rules and regulations and Government policies as expeditiously as possible.

The petitioner Resident Welfare Association, Bhudela through its president Deepak Tyagi stated that in 2002 the DDA and the other Government authority took physical possession of the Pond of village Budhela and filled it with the soil and against the alleged illegal act of encroachment by the Government Authorities.

Several affected people of village Budhela also met with the then Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly and a representation has made to him with the request that the DDA and other authorities be stopped from grabbing the land of Johad/Pond.

Lawyers Krishna Kumar Sharma, Anil Devilal and Raghvendra Shukla appeared for the petitioner also stated that in 2020 Dy. Secretary (GR) had directed to the District Magistrate (South-West) to enquire the matter in respect of the Cultural Complex of Sahitya Kala Parishad in being constructed in Budhela Village, Vikas Puri, on the land, which was earlier a water body and files a Status Report/Action Taken Report, but till date, no action has been taken by the authorities. (ANI)

