New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has recently granted relief directing the investigation agency (CBI) not to take coercive action against a person in a human trafficking case. The High Court has passed the direction after noting the submissions that it is a case of 'Mistaken identity' and the actual accused is another person, not the petitioner.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna granted relief after noting submissions made by the counsel for the petitioner and complainant.

"Considering the submissions made, no coercive action be taken against the petitioner, " Justice Neena Bansal Krishna ordered on September 19.

The bench also directed the CBI to file a Status Report within six weeks with an advance copy to theopposite counsel.

The High Court has listed the matter for hearing on December 18.

Advocate Rana Kunal, alongwith Sanjeev Malik, submitted that it is a case of mistaken identity. The actual FIR has already been filed against another Ashok Kumar, which is pending in the Court of Ambala, and CBI has filed RC in the said case against the accused.

The bench noted that the counsel for the Complainant also confirmed that the allegations were not made against the present applicant Ashok Kumar, and it is a case of mistaken identity. The FIR against the correct accused is already pending in the Court of Ambala.

The present case was registered by the CBI on June 25, 2025, against Ashok Kumar, a resident of Sikandra, Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, under section 120-8, 370 and 420 of IPC, followed by corresponding sections 61 (2), 143 & 318 (4) of BNS on the basis of a written complaint of B.P. Singh. DSP, CBI.

It is alleged that the accused Ashok Kumar, in conspiracy with unknown other persons, had fraudulently & dishonestly induced one Pushkar to deliver Rs. 5 Lakh to the accused in the name of sending him to the USA.

It is also alleged that the victim Pushkar was transported to Dubai and tortured there by the co-accused persons, and again some more money was obtained from the victim by way of torture.

The victim was sent back to India. The victim, by inducement and deception, was illegally transported, exploited and tortured there by the accused persons. (ANI)

