New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed North Delhi Municipal Corporation to release the pending salaries of teachers for the month of March.

The Delhi government had released around Rs 49 crore in favour of North DMC.

A Division Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad gave ditrection after Delhi government informed the court that it had released Rs 49.16 crore in favour of North DMC.

"In the event, the sum of Rs 49.16 crore that Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) is stated to have released in favour of North DMC only yesterday is received, then the unpaid salaries of the teachers for the month of March 2020 shall be released forthwith," the court said.

In a status report, Delhi government told the court that it had sanctioned a sum of Rs 49.16 crore to the North DMC towards grant in aid for disbursing salaries to the teachers of North DMC for April, under the Scheme of Primary Education, for the year 2020-21.

As regards the grant in aid for the month of May 2020, the Finance Department has sanctioned a sum of Rs 49.16 crore to the North DMC vide order dated May 1, for implementing the scheme of primary education under the salary component for the year 2020-21, the state government said.

Senior Advocate HS Phoolka and lawyer Pushkarna, appearing for North DMC said that Delhi government has not released the amounts due and payable to the North DMC for the month of June, towards its share of the grant in aid for implementation of the Scheme of Primary Education under the salary component, for the year 2020-21.

The counsels also told the court that North DMC had paid salaries to the 9,000 teachers employed by the Corporation in February but the salary for the month of March has been paid only to 5,400 teachers. North DMC said that salary of the remaining 3,600 teachers has not been released for the month of March, and no salary has been paid to any of the teachers employed by the North DMC for three months --April, May and June.

The High Court asked North DMC to file a status report with a tabulated statement indicating the amounts that it is required to disbursed in the year 2021 towards its share of the salaries payable to teachers engaged by it, the amounts that have been released till the quarter ending June 2020 and the extent of the unpaid amounts.

North DMC, in its status report, will also indicate the amount that has been released to its teachers in terms of our order and the number of teachers and for which period, the bench said. The bench also asked Delhi government to file a status report within a week.

Thereafter, the court listed the matter for further hearing on July 9. (ANI)

