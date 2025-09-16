New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday voiced its displeasure at the central government's handling of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal's housing request in the national capital, observing that the process of allotment from the general pool should not appear arbitrary or selective.

Justice Sachin Datta was hearing AAP's petition seeking a government residence for Kejriwal, who, as the president of a recognised national party, is eligible for one house under existing guidelines.

The court noted that Kejriwal vacated his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road in October last year after stepping down as chief minister and has since been staying at another party member's official quarters near Mandi House.

During the hearing, AAP's counsel Rahul Mehra argued that while the government sought time on previous dates to consider AAP's proposal to allot the bungalow at 35 Lodhi Estate vacated by BSP chief Mayawati in May, the same property was meanwhile allotted to another occupant.

The Centre's law officer acknowledged that 35 Lodhi Estate had been allotted to a minister of state, but submitted that parties could not demand a specific bungalow and that the allotment would be made as and when possible, given the waiting list.

Taking note of these submissions, the court said the issue could not be left open-ended. Justice Datta directed the government to place on record the policy governing allotments, the current waiting list, and the date on which 35 Lodhi Estate was allotted by September 18, the next date of hearing.

"It is not acceptable that while passovers are sought in court, allotments are being made outside. The waiting list cannot be used as a reason for indefinite delay," the judge remarked. (ANI)

