New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday granted permission to an organisation namely Bharat Bachao to organise two day National Seminar subject with some conditions. Delhi Police had denied permission to organise the program which is scheduled for Saturday.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela granted permission to Bharat bachao to organise the program on Saturday and Sunday in HKS Surjit Bhavan.

The permission has been granted subject to the condition that the organisers would supply complete information regarding the speakers at the seminar. Secondly, the contact number of the responsible person shall be provided to the Delhi police.

The petitioners had moved a petition through advocate Sravan Kumar against the Delhi Government, Commissioner of Police, SHO IP Estate and others.

The Petitioner Gade Inna Reddy had sought a direction for quashing the order of March 9, 2023, issued by the Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station IP Estate, New Delhi, denying the permission for organizing a National Seminar mere 36 hours (2 days) before the event.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appeared for petitioners and submitted that apart from the 10 keynote speakers, who are named in the present petition, the other participants are also strictly on an invitation basis and, therefore, the anxiety of the respondents to that extent will be assuaged by providing a list of those persons.

Advocate Utkarsh Singh counsel for State and Delhi police submitted that the anxiety of the police authorities would be satisfied in case certain information is provided to them by today evening.

He also submitted that the information now provided in the present writ petition was not available to the police. Therefore, the direction of refusal from holding the seminar had been passed.

He further submitted that the permission for the meeting may be granted subject to suitable directions/ conditions being passed by this Court.

After considering the submissions of both sides, the bench passed the directions that Petitioners shall compile a list of invitees to the two days seminar with complete details as to their residence and their identity cards and submit the same to the SHO, IP Estate, by today 09:00 PM, so as to enable the SHO, IP Estate to place on his record the number of invitees who are participating in the two day's seminar.

It is also directed that for the other invitees who are still travelling and would be reaching Delhi by tomorrow, a similar list of such persons would be handed over to the SHO, on or before 12:00 on March 11

The petitioner shall provide one contact number of the responsible person or the organization, which is conducting the seminar, so as to enable the police authorities to have one phone contact in respect of the seminar which is to take place for the next two days, the court directed. (ANI)

