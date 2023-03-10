Guwahati, March 10: A 'Trans tea stall' was opened at Guwahati Railway station on Friday in a bid to empower the transgender community. The tea stall will be fully managed by the transgender community, the Northeast Frontier Railway official said.

The tea stall named Trans Tea Stall was launched in the Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner Office compound in Guwahati. It has been done with the active collaboration of the All Assam Transgender Association. Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Inaugurate New Assam Rifles Complex in Mizoram on March 31.

"Anshul Gupta, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway inaugurated the "Trans tea stall" at platform number 1 of Guwahati railway station on Friday in presence of Swati Bidhan Baruah, Associate Vice Chairman of the Transgender Welfare Board of Assam," Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway said.

During the inaugural ceremony, Anshul Gupta said that NFR has taken the initiative for the empowerment of transgender. He further said that this initiative is the first of its kind in NFR as well as in Indian Railways.

"This is also the first such initiative in any Central government organization and NFR will take more such initiatives in future," he said. The Government of India has approved a comprehensive scheme for Transgenders named. Assam Assembly Session: Opposition Disrupts Governor Speech over Maharashtra MLA's 'Dog Meat' Remark.

"Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise" including a sub-scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation for the Welfare of Transgender Persons. Northeast Frontier Railway is also planning to operate more such trans tea stalls at other railway stations in the region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)