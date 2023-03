Hyderabad, March 10: A pleasurable visit to a popular fast food joint ended up as a nightmare for a Hyderabad kid after a big-sized rat clambered up his shorts and bit him. The incident caught on the closed circuit camera of the fastfood major's outlet in the Kompally area of Hyderabad has gone viral on social media. Rats Transmitting COVID-19 to Humans? Study Finds Rat Population Carrying Alpha, Delta and Omicron Variants of Coronavirus in US Cities.

In the video, the 8-year old boy, accompanied by his parents, can be seen having a snack when a large rat scampers out of the restaurant washroom into the dining area. When it climbs up the boy's shorts, his father jumps to the rescue and plucks the rat from the child's shorts and tosses it away. Uttar Pradesh: Civic Bodies Have a Big Problem, Three Stray Dogs for Every 100 Persons.

Scene Captured on CCTV Camera:

Watch this Major @SHenrixs was having dinner at @McDonalds in Kompally, #Telangana, when a 🐀 out from restaurant's toilet, bit his son's thigh. Savio immediately took his son to MH for tetanus & anti-rabies shots. He has now file FIR against #McDonalds management. pic.twitter.com/NdBQa7jOnt — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) March 10, 2023

The child was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was treated for two rat bites on his left leg. The boy's father, an army officer, filed a complaint a day after the incident on March 9.

