New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has initiated contempt action against an Indian woman living in Australia for using "derogatory" language against the judge, saying her remarks are patently contemptuous and show complete disregard to the dignity of the court.

The high court directed the woman to appear before it in person on April 16 and also ordered the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to impound her passport or visa on her arrival in case she comes to India before the date of hearing.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Ceremony: All Government Offices Under Chandigarh Administration To Stay Closed on January 22 on Occasion of Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna initiated suo motu contempt against the woman for using derogatory language against the judge and the court while being logged in through virtual conferencing (VC) when her matter was listed.

On January 10, after the date was given and item no. 11 was taken, Anita Kumari Gupta, who was a plaintiff in a case and had joined through video conferencing, used abusive language against the judge and the court.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Policeman Shot Dead During Chase To Nab Miscreants in Seoni District; Three Arrested (Watch Video).

"Such aforesaid derogatory remarks made by the plaintiff/ Anita Kumari Gupta to denigrate the court are patently contemptuous and show the complete disregard to the dignity of the court, despite the fact that the counsels representing respective parties were present and had agreed to the date given, that is, April 16, 2024 for final arguments.

"Keeping in view such derogatory remarks lowering the dignity of the court, the suo motu contempt is taken," Justice Krishna said.

The court issued show cause notice to the woman, who is living in Sydney, as to why she be not punished under the Contempt of Courts Act.

"The FRRO, Delhi is also directed to impound the passport/ visa on arrival of the plaintiff/ Anita Kumari Gupta in case she comes to India before the date fixed for hearing and she be not permitted to leave the country without the direction of this court," it said.

The woman's counsel undertook to convey the court order to her.

The high court also directed the High Commission of India at Canberra in Australia to communicate this order to the woman through the Consulate General of India in Sydney.

The Contempt of Court Act of 1971 punishes the guilty with imprisonment that may extend to six months or fine of Rs 2,000 or both.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)