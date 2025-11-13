New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on beauty influencer Sandeepa Virk's bail plea. She was arrested in a money laundering case on August 12. Her bail was rejected by the trial court. The ED has filed a chargesheet under PMLA.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued a notice to the ED and directed a status report. The matter has been listed for hearing on December 16. The ED has already filed a charge sheet before the Trial court at Tis Hazari Court.

On November 4, the Tis Hazari court dismissed the bail plea of Sandeepa Virk. She was arrested on August 12.

The ED has filed a Prosecution Complaint (Charge sheet) against Sandeepa Virk and Amit Gupta under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), punishable under Section 4 of PMLA.

While rejecting the bail plea the the trial court noted that the present matter is at the stage of cognisance and allegations against the accused persons are serious in nature.

The court had said, "Allegations against the accused persons are grave and serious in nature. If the accused is released on bail, there is a possibility that the accused may abscond, tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses."

Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the gravity of the offence and the nature of serious allegations levelled against the accused, this Court is of the considered opinion that no ground for regular bail of the accused Sandeepa Virk is made out. Accordingly, the present application for regular bail of the accused Sandeepa Virk is dismissed," Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vijay Shankar ordered on November 4.

It is alleged by the ED that the accused Amit Gupta, alias Nageshwar Gupta, and Sandeepa Virk have utilised the proceeds of crime generated from duping the complainant to acquire immovable properties and a flat in Mumbai were acquired jointly in the name of Amit Gupta, Sandeepa Virk and Kamla.

It is the case of the Directorate of Enforcement that accused Sandeepa Virk has actively participated in the activities related to the offence ofmoney laundering, and she was found to be knowingly and actually involved in the process of acquisition, possession and use of proceeds of crime and projecting or claiming it as untainted property and

It is the case of the ED that at Police Station Phase-8, SAS Nagar, Mohali, under section 406, 420 IPC was registered in 2016, and after completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused Amit Gupta.

ED stated that the Offence under section 420 (Cheating) IPC is covered under schedule offences under PMLA, and on 11/08/2025, a case under section 3, 4 PMLA was registered, and the matter was investigated by the ED. After the investigation was completed, the present prosecution complaint was filed.

It is alleged by the ED that both proposed accused have committed the offence of money laundering under PMLA.

As per ED, the investigation revealed that Sandeepa Virk has acquired immovable property in her name by making false promises and cheating. She claims to be the owner of hyboocare.com, a website purportedly selling FDA-approved beauty products. However, the products listed on the site have been found to be non-existent, the ED's alleged.

The ED had earlier stated that the website lacks a user registration option and is plagued by persistent payment gateway issues. Scrutiny of the website uncovered minimal social media engagement, an inactive WhatsApp contact number, and an absence of transparent organisational details, all of which reinforce the finding of non-genuine commercial activity.

These factors, including limited product range, inflated pricing, false claims of FDA approval, and technical inconsistencies, indicate that the website serves as a front for laundering funds, ED claimed. (ANI)

