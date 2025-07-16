New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Delhi High court on Wednesday issued notice to Delhi Fire service and other authorities in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a court-monitored probe in the Karol Bagh fire incident in Vishal Mega Mart.

Division bench headed by Chief justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay sought a status report on the PIL filed by NGO Kutumb in two weeks. The matter is listed in September for hearing.

In the aftermath of the tragic fire at Vishal Mega Mart in Delhi's Karol Bagh that claimed two lives, NGO Kutumb has moved the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into alleged lapses by the respondents.

Advocate Rudra Vikram Singh appeared for Petitioner NGO in the matter.

Petitioner Kutumb has flagged serious violations of safety regulations and raised concerns over the issuance of licences and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to commercial establishments operating in congested urban zones without compliance with fire and safety norms.

The NGO's plea has sought a court-monitored probe into the conduct of MCD, Fire Services, and Delhi Police for alleged regulatory failures. Plea also sought scrutiny into the licensing and NOC status of Vishal Mega Mart and nearby establishments.

Plea also prayed for immediate closure of unlicensed shopping complexes, eateries, coaching institutes, and similar entities in Karol Bagh and adjacent areas until a detailed report is submitted. Directions to Delhi Police to file a status report on the FIR, and preserve CCTV footage from July 4 to July 5, 2025.

The fire, which broke out on July 5, led to the death of 25-year-old Dhirender Pratap, who was found inside a lift, suspected to have died from suffocation. His final messages to his brother revealed he was trapped and gasping for air. A second body, charred beyond recognition, was discovered during the firefighting operations. (ANI)

