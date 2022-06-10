New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on the pleas moved by players Manush Ghosh and Swastika Ghosh challenging the non-selection for the upcoming Common Wealth Games (CWG).

Ghosh is the third player who moved Delhi High court after Diya Chitale and Manush Shah. Diya has been included in the list of players. Earlier she was included as a reserve player. The same is the case with Manush Shah.

Also Read | Insurance Market in India to Reach $222 Billion by FY26, Says Report.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued notice on the plea moved by Swastika Ghosh. The bench asked the counsel for TTFI to take instructions on whether an amendment can be made after the list was submitted to Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The Counsel for TTFI informed the court that Diya Chitale has been included in the list of women's players. Manush Shah is on the list of reserve players. The list has been emailed to IOA for forwarding to CWG.

Also Read | Prophet Remark Row: Protests in Delhi,UP, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Jammu & Kashmir and Ahmedabad Post Friday Prayers.

Counsel also informed the court that the selection process was finalised by a sports expert and rectified by the Committee of Administrators (IOA).

The bench asked the counsel whether the petitioner can be included in the list of players. The counsel replied that it was not possible. It will affect the interest of other players who are already on the list and they are not parties in the petition.

Advocate Abhishek Malhotra, counsel for Manush Shah, submitted that despite fulfilling the criteria petitioner has been included as a reserved or standby player.

The counsel for Swastika Ghosh also submitted that the petitioner is India no. 4 and despite that, she has been included in the list of reserve players.

These three table tennis players have approached the Delhi High Court challenging the selection process and its outcome. After filing the petition by Diya Chitale, TTF has included her in the list of players. TTF has already filed a counter-affidavit on this point. Diya Chitale and Manush Shah had moved the petition through Advocate Shilpa Gamnani and Atmaja Tripathi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)