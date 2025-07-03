New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): In a progressive step toward safeguarding women in professional environments, the Delhi High Court has launched a dedicated online portal for filing complaints of workplace sexual harassment. The initiative was spearheaded by Supreme Court Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, who described it as "a small but pivotal milestone" in the broader mission to uphold dignity, equality, and safety in the workplace.

In his keynote address, Justice Kotiswar emphasised that although considerable progress has been made, the portal represents a transformative leap, enhancing confidentiality, efficiency, and accessibility for survivors. He underscored the judiciary's proactive role in bridging legislative gaps, citing the Vishaka Guidelines as a testament to judicial responsiveness. "Sexual harassment," he said, "reflects entrenched misogynistic mindsets; it's not merely a personal affront but a threat to the values of liberty, justice, and equality enshrined in our Constitution."

He commended the Delhi High Court's leadership, noting that, unlike other regions where Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) exist in name only, Delhi has demonstrated a sincere commitment and structural preparedness. The portal enables women to report incidents from the comfort and privacy of their own homes, helping them overcome the fear and stigma associated with such reports. "This isn't just about penal action," he said, "but about driving cultural transformation, fostering accountability, and building a respectful ecosystem."

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya echoed these sentiments, reflecting on society's cultural conditioning that blinds communities to harassment. "Often, we don't deny these acts consciously," he said, "but our upbringing makes us believe they don't occur in our homes or workplaces." He spotlighted recent sensitisation initiatives, training over 900 judicial officers and staff to improve recognition and response to such complaints.

Justice Upadhyaya further highlighted the importance of adherence to Section 10 of the POSH Act, which mandates conciliation efforts subject to the complainant's consent before formal inquiries. Misunderstandings often fuel grievances, he said, and called for ICCs to approach complaints with nuance and empathy.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh, Chairperson of the Delhi High Court's ICC, shed light on the complexities women face when navigating different reporting bodies across the High Court, the Bar Association, and the Bar Council. "Women shouldn't have to guess where to file a complaint," she said.

This portal will seamlessly direct it to the correct ICC." She noted that low complaint numbers over the past decade reflected not a lack of incidents but an atmosphere of silence and fear, one that this portal aims to dismantle.

Justice Singh praised recent reforms, including expedited case resolution, safeguards for complainant privacy, and the incorporation of digital evidence. She also credited the collaborative efforts of the Bar Council and the Delhi High Court Bar Association for making the initiative possible. Sensitisation training, she added, has led to more respectful conduct and increased awareness, resulting in a decline in incidents not due to suppression, but genuine change.

The portal's launch is a defining moment for the judiciary, signalling a commitment to systemic reform, gender equity, and ongoing education. It is now live and accessible to women across the Delhi legal landscape, from interns and litigants to staff and members of the Bar. (ANI)

