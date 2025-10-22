New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has recently quashed a 17-year-old FIR lodged in a case of the sale of property based on forged documents. An FIR was lodged at the Khajuri Khas Police Station in 2008 on a complaint filed by the woman who had made the purchase, alleging forgery by the seller.

Justice Sanjeev Narula quashed the FIR in view of the settlement arrived at between the parties for Rs. 3 lakh.

The complainant confirmed in the court that her decision to settle the matter is voluntary and made without any undue influence or coercion. She further confirms the receipt of the entire settlement amount from the Petitioners, as per the terms of the Compromise. A deed was executed between them.

"In view of the foregoing, the present petition is allowed and FIR P.S. Khajuri Khas, Delhi and all consequential proceedings emanating therefrom are hereby quashed," Justice Narula ordered on October 17.

While quashing the FIR, Justice Narula said However, since the State machinery was set in motion based on the FIR, it is appropriate to impose costs on the Petitioners.

Accordingly, the Petitioners are directed to deposit INR 2,500 each with the Delhi Police Welfare Fund within a period of four weeks from the date of this order.

Proof of payment be furnished to the concerned Investigation Officer (IO), the high court ordered.

In light of the amicable resolution between the parties, the Petitioner, Ajab Singh, and others sought the quashing of the FIR and all proceedings arising therefrom.

An FIR was registered under Sections 420, 468, 467, 471, 506 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, 18603 at Police Station Khajuri Khas.

The Complainant alleged that she is the owner of a property purchased from two accused by way of a General Power of Attorney and Agreement to Sell. It was stated that they had bought the property from Ajab Singh. He had purchased that property from one Madhu Bala.

The complainant alleged that during the said period, when she commenced construction, Madhu Bala obstructed the work, claiming that she had not sold the property to anyone. Thereafter, an FIR was lodged by the complainant. (ANI)

