New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has recently quashed an FIR against a man for staring at a woman on an Indore to Delhi flight in 2024. The High Court quashed the FIR given the settlement reached between the accused and the complainant woman. An FIR was registered in May 2024.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja quashed the FIR on May 30 after considering the facts that the petitioner and the complainant had settled.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede Case: Karnataka High Court Takes Cognizance; Police Complaint Filed Against CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar.

"Given the aforesaid circumstances and the fact that parties have put a quietus to the dispute, no useful purpose will be served in continuing with the present FIR of 29.05.2024. Under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code registered at Police Station (P.S.) IGI Airport, along with all the other consequential proceedings emanating therefrom," Justice Dudeja ordered.

According to the allegations, on May 28, 2024, the complainant, while flying from Indore to Delhi, alleged that a co-passenger stared at her persistently, causing discomfort. Upon landing, she submitted a written complaint to the police. Based on the complaint, an FIR under Section 509 IPC was registered on 29.05.2024 at PS IGI Airport.

Also Read | Rishabh Sinha Case: Court Sets August 21 for Next Hearing of 'Bigg Boss 9' Fame's Case of Alleged Financial Fraud.

Advocate Sanjeev Malik submitted that the parties have amicably resolved their disputes and executed a Settlement Agreement on December 16, 2024, with the help of well-wishers. The copy of the Settlement Agreement was also placed on record.

Counsel for the complainant submitted that the matter has been settled with the petitioner without any force, fear, or coercion, and she further submits that she has no objection if the FIR is quashed.

Given the settlement between the parties, the Additional Public Prosecutor for the State submitted that he has no objection if the FIR along with the charge sheet is quashed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)