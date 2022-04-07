New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court quashed two cross FIRs lodged by two families and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 and directed both the complainants to deposit the same with Blind School. FIRs were lodged by the relatives against each other at Dwarka North police station.

Justice Asha Menon recently allowed the two petitions moved for quashing of two FIRs and imposed Rs 10,000 on each petition. The Bench directed to deposit the fine with the blind school at Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi.

Justice Menon observed, "No doubt, the parties are blood relation and they have quarrelled with each other resulting in cross FIRs. However, it cannot be overlooked that both sides have accused the other of very serious offences. This propensity to make foul allegations against one another has to be deprecated. Thus, while allowing the petitions, in the interest of family cohesiveness, this Court imposes a cost of Rs 10,000 each of the petitions to be deposited with the Blind school, Lajpat Nagar."

The Bench is directed to file the receipt of the payment of cost be filed in the registry within a week. In the event, the receipt is not filed within the stipulated time, the registry is directed to place this matter again before the court.

The Counsel for petitioners in both cases submitted that the parties have amicably resolved their disputes which arose on account of the construction of the wall. It is further submitted that the parties are related to each other. Therefore, the FIRs may be quashed.

Two cases were lodged by the petitioners against each other for alleged assault, molestation and other sections on September 23 and September 24, 2021 at Dwarka North police station. (ANI)

