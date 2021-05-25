New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to look into the issue of proposed march by farmers against the new agricultural law on May 26, stating that the Supreme Court is looking into the cases relating to farmers and the high court (HC) will not interfere in the issues related to it.

Hearing pleas concerning COVID-19 issues, a Divison Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said that oxygen supply is going on and the matter related to farmer protest is already being heard by the top court.

The Bench said that the HC is not going to deal with issues relating to farmers' protest.

The HC's reaction came when an oral submission was made to stop farmers from moving towards Delhi borders and directions for the police to enforce COVID guidelines so that the event does not turn into super spreader.

Advocate Dhananajay Grover told the HC that May 26 will mark six months of farmers' protest against agricultural laws and several farmer unions are coming to Delhi as the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) gave a call to observe May 26 as a Black Day For Democracy.

He also informed the HC that the event may lead to a roadblock and may cause disturbance in oxygen supply.

However, the Bench declined to entertain the lawyer's submission. (ANI)

