New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Friday reserved the order on the plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan challenging the Delhi Police order declaring him a "bad character".

On June 1, the Delhi High Court issued notice to Delhi Police on a plea moved by Amanatullah Khan challenging the opening of the history sheet by the Delhi police and declaring him as a 'bad character'.

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain had issued notice to Delhi Police to file a response to the plea. The counsel for the petitioner had urged the court to pass an interim direction for Delhi Police not to act on the decision.

AAP MLA Amanullah Khan moved a petition through Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui challenging the decision taken by Delhi Police. He sought quashing of the decision.

The petition stated that the dossier was leaked to the media in contravention of rules and regulations in this regard which mandate it to be kept confidential.

The petitioner said it is a classic case of brazen abuse of the process of law by Delhi Police.

The plea moved by AAP MLA from Okhla sought to quash the history sheet and the proposal declaring him a "bad character". He also sought to remove his name from the register for surveillance to keep a close watch on his activities.

The SHO Jamia Nagar had submitted a dossier to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East and to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, New Friends Colony along with a proposal of opening a history sheet and tagging Amanullah Khan's name as 'Bad Character'.

The petition said that the approval was granted in a mechanical manner.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Court on September 28 granted bail to Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case related to alleged irregularities in appointment in Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) had recently arrested him in the case. (ANI)

