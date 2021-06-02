New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved an order on a plea seeking an injunction against movies being made on the life of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula reserved the order after the conclusion of arguments of all parties involved in the matter.

Krishan Kishore Singh, the actor's father, recently approached the High Court on the basis of news articles and publications regarding movies and other ventures depicting his personal life, name/images/caricature/lifestyle/likeness in the form of a biopic or story, the plea stated.

The makers of movie 'Shashank', through advocate AP Singh, submitted that the movie is based on four persons who struggle and fight against nepotism and there is no comparison between Rajput's life and the movie.

Sanoj Mishra, Director of the movie, in his reply to Delhi HC, stated that the movie is totally based on portraying the struggle of outsiders in Bollywood. Mishra added that many films have been made in the Mumbai film industry around the topics of inner lives of artists in Bollywood, which have also been appreciated by the general public.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Krishan Singh, stated that any such publication, production, or depiction of the private life of the late actor is a blatant and willful breach of the right to a fair trial guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, personality rights and the common law tort of passing off in misappropriating well-known personality without consent for commercial gains.

The petition stated that the plaintiff and his deceased son have the right of privacy or a right to be alone under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. They have the right to safeguard their privacy, their families' privacy and that of deceased persons in the family. None can publish anything whether truthful or otherwise or laudatory or critical about the life of Sushant Singh Rajput without the consent of the plaintiff.

The petition also sought order and decree of permanent injunction restraining the Defendants by themselves, their directors, principal officers, successors-in-business, assigns, servants, agents, distributors, advertiser or anyone other than the Defendants from using plaintiff son's name/ caricature / lifestyle, or likeness in their forthcoming project/ films in any manner whatsoever amounting to infiltration of personality rights by such unauthorised use. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)