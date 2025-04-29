New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from Delhi Police, Delhi Waqf Board, and others over the selling of a waqf property by a tenant. A petition seeking a direction for action has been moved before the High Court.

Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju issued notice to the Delhi Police, the Board, MCD, the seller, and the buyer of the property situated in Shahdara.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Robbers Strike Nizamabad-Tirupati Rayalaseema Express in Anantapur District, Snatch Gold Ornaments and Cash of Passengers.

The court has directed them to file a response within two weeks on the petition. The matter has been listed for hearing on May 14. During the hearing, Delhi Police, MCD, and other departments assured the court they would take action.

This petition has been filed by the Management Committee of Masjid Parao Wali through advocate Wajeeh Shafiq.

Also Read | SC on Pegasus Row: Nothing Wrong in Country Having Spyware and Using It Against Terrorists, Says Supreme Court.

The petitioner committee has sought a direction to the authorities to take action against the illegal sale of approximately 118 square yards on Main Babar Pur Road, West Rohtash Nagar, Shahdara.

It is stated that upon learning of the illegal sale and purchase of the waqf property, the petitioners brought the fact to the knowledge of the Station House Officer (SHO) Shahdara on 13.01.2025 by personally meeting him.

The petitioner also gave a written complaint to the Delhi Waqf Board and SHO on 14.01.2025 and made a representation to the MCD on 16.01.2025. However, to date, no action has been taken on those complaints, the plea said.

It is also stated that the property in question, admeasuring 118 sq. meters, was let out by the Managing Committee to M/s Dayal Singh Inderjeet Singh through its proprietor Dayal Singh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)