New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court, while hearing a habeas corpus petition under Article 226 of the Constitution, has directed urgent steps to locate a 14-year-old girl (Ms. B), who has been missing since June 12, 2025.

The petition was filed by her parent seeking immediate intervention and direction from the concerned authorities.

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict: 219 Indian Nationals From Iran, 161 From Israel Arrive in Delhi Under Operation Sindhu (See Pics).

The bench, led by Justice Manmeet Pritam Arora, issued notice to all respondent authorities on Monday and directed them to appear and submit a copy of the Status Report in court. The report will be formally placed on record within two days.

According to submissions made before the Court, three individuals have been apprehended in connection with the disappearance. Preliminary investigations suggest that Ms. B may have left her residence voluntarily, but further inquiry is ongoing based on the information provided by the petitioner.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The Court was informed that police authorities in Gautam Buddha Nagar are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation, which is currently being led by the Investigating Officer (IO).

It was further noted that two other girls who had gone missing with Ms. B on the same date have since been located within Gautam Buddha Nagar/Noida.

Considering the developments, the Court deemed it necessary to issue notice to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gautam Buddha Nagar, directing the submission of a Status Report before the next hearing. Additionally, the IO conducting the inquiry in Noida has been directed to remain present in Court on the next date.

The IO from Police Station Harsh Vihar has been tasked with ensuring that today's order is communicated to the SSP, Gautam Buddha Nagar, for prompt compliance and to file an updated Status Report.

The matter has been listed before the Vacation Bench on June 27, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)