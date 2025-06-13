New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court granted an interim stay on Friday for the proposed demolition of 11 properties in the Batla House area of Okhla. Residents of these properties have challenged the notices issued by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The residents of properties situated at Muradi Road, Batla House, have challenged the notices issued by DDA on May 24 and 26.

Single judge bench of Justice Tejas Karia on Friday granted interim stay on proposed demolition till next date. Delhi HC has issued notice to DDA and sought a response. The matter has been listed on July 10 for hearing before the roster bench.

Delhi High Court agreed to stay the DDA notice of demolition in Batla House area subject to the petitioner filling an affidavit to withdraw their application from Supreme Court.

Mohammad Tamsil Quddusi and 10 other residents have moved a petition through advocate Fahad Khan.

It is stated that 9 properties don't fall within the Khasra Number 279. Two properties of Qademul Faraz and Nassu Ahmed fall within the Khasra Number 279 but are eligible under PM Uday Scheme.

It was also stated that before pasting notices on the premises of petitioners by the DDA, they were not given an opportunity to be heard or redressal. Petitioner Badruddin has even not received the notice. He was orally informed by the DDA officials that his property will also be demolished.

The Delhi High court' division bench on Wednesday allowed Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan to withdraw his Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the proposed demolition.

The Division bench had noted that the petitioner would inform the residents of his area to file an appropriate petition before the single judge bench which have already granted protection to some petitioners. (ANI)

