New Delhi, May 2: Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours of Friday, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many parts of the national capital. Due to inclement weather conditions, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport, said officials.

"Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport said in an advisory posted on X.

Waterlogging Witnessed in Several Parts of Delhi

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Delhi as heavy rain lashes the national capital (Visuals from Moti Bagh) pic.twitter.com/h1oIiYANjv — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of National Capital

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain showers lashed parts of the national capital early this morning; waterlogging was witnessed in several areas. (Visuals from Lajpat Nagar) pic.twitter.com/Xia6oaQUKL — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

Visuals From Minto Road Area

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain showers lashed parts of the national capital; heavy waterlogging witnessed in several areas. (Visuals from Minto road area) pic.twitter.com/Ap0H6MEgFm — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

Visuals From Delhi Airport- T3

#WATCH | Delhi | Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashes national capital; a metal structure collapsed at Delhi Airport- T3 (Visuals from Delhi Airport- T3) pic.twitter.com/0FRZnT4LrE — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

Visuals from Khanpur in the national capital showed vehicles wading through knee-deep water. Along with the rain, Delhi also witnessed strong winds this morning. At DDU Marg, a man named Mukesh told ANI, "I am heading to my office in Laxmi Nagar. The rain has brought such relief from the heat. But now I am late for work. I have been stuck here since 5 am... There was a traffic snarl as well as an accident here just now. There is no waterlogging here but at the Connaught Place flyover..."

A man coming from the direction of Minto Bridge - Somvir said, "This rainfall will bring respite from the heat. It is a bit cold now...There is waterlogging at the underpass. Bikes and autos are breaking down there. We have returned from there." Visuals from Major Somnath Marg in RK Puram showed uprooted trees lying on the road, disrupting traffic.

School children and office goers were seen struggling to get on their buses. India Meteorological Department has put out an alert, informing that severe weather is going on over Delhi NCR and urging the residents to ensure their safety.

