The national capital, Delhi, experienced widespread rainfall on Friday morning, accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperature, adding to the ongoing winter chill. Several areas, including Connaught Place, South Delhi, and Lutyens’ Zone, saw heavy downpours, leading to waterlogging in some low-lying areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rain in isolated areas over the next 72 hours. With temperatures dipping, experts have advised residents to brace for colder nights ahead. The rains also improved air quality, offering respite from persistent smog in the city. Weather Forecast Today, December 27: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Delhi Rains

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the National Capital in the wee hours today. (Visuals from Akbar Road) pic.twitter.com/QUy2H9RNl9 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the National Capital in the wee hours today. (Visuals from Moti Lal Nehru Marg) pic.twitter.com/W5t0WgIg7m — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

