Heavy rain hit several parts of the national capital on Friday evening, April 18, bringing relief to the Delhiites from the warm temperatures. News agency ANI shared a video which showed rain lashing Connaught Place. Delhi is expected to have partly cloudy skies on Saturday, April 19, with a possibility of very light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and dust storms, accompanied by strong winds, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi Weather Forecast Saturday, April 19: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorm and Dust Storms in National Capital.

Delhi Rains Video

#WATCH | Delhi | Heavy rain lashes parts of the national capital. (Visuals from Connaught Place) pic.twitter.com/MekY8CsW0p — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2025

