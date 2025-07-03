New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): In an Interim relief to Dabur India Ltd., the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed Patanjali Ayurved to withdraw advertisements that allegedly disparage Dabur's Chyawanprash.

The interim order was passed by Justice Mini Pushkarna in response to a lawsuit filed by Dabur, which accused Patanjali of misleading claims aimed at undermining its long-established product.

While allowed the interim application, the Court listed the matter for next hearing on July 14.

Dabur submitted two interim injunction applications, highlighting that despite ongoing legal proceedings--initiated with summons issued in December 2024--Patanjali aired more than Six Thousand times advertisements within a single week that allegedly targeted Dabur's product.

Representing Dabur, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi argued that Patanjali's ads falsely claimed their Chyawanprash was made with over 51 herbs, while only 47 herbs were actually used. He also alleged the presence of mercury in the formulation, raising concerns about its safety for children.

Sethi further contended that Patanjali had labeled Dabur's 40-herb Chyawanprash as "ordinary," implying inferiority and positioning Patanjali's product as the only one adhering to authentic Ayurvedic traditions.

Senior Advocate Jayant Mehta, appearing for Patanjali, refuted the allegations, asserting that the product complies with all regulatory standards and is safe for consumption.

Until further proceedings, the Court has barred Patanjali from publishing or broadcasting any such advertisements. (ANI)

