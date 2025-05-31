New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The Delhi High Court in a major reshuffle transferred 135 judges serving in various trial courts across the national capital.

A transfer list was issued on Friday by the order of the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court, Arun Bhardwaj.

This transfer list includes the names of Judges Sameer Bajpai and Pulastya Pramachala, who were hearing the Delhi riots case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai has been transferred to the Saket court as a special judge (Fast track court). ASJ Pulastya Pramachala has been transferred to Patiala House Court as District Judge (Commercial).

Special Judge Nyay Bindu has also been transferred. She had graduated bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Excise policy case last year.

Special judge Sanjeev Aggarwal, who was hearing the VVIP chopper deal case, has also been transferred from Rouse Avenue court to Tis Hazari court as District Judge (commercial).

District Judge Sanjay Jindal has been transferred to the Rouse Avenue court.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Manisha Khurana Kakkar, who was hearing the Shraddha Walker murder case, has also been transferred.

Special Judge Amitabh Rawat has transferred from the Rouse Avenue court to the Delhi High Court as joint registrar.

Special Judge (POCSO) Gomti Manocha has been transferred from the Patiala House court to the Karkardooma court. She recently accepted the cancellation report filed by the Delhi Police in a case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

This list also includes the names of 18 judges who have been posted to the sessions and district courts after their training. (ANI)

