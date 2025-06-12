New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Hospitals across the national capital have been seeing a surge in patients due to the intense heatwave of the last few days, doctors said on Thursday.

People who work directly under the sun are more affected by the heatwave, for which a red alert has been issued in Delhi.

Also Read | Delhi Train Derailment: Electric Multiple Unit Train Derails Near Shivaji Bridge in New Delhi, No Casualty Reported.

At Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, 7-10 per cent of the total outpatient department (OPD) patients have conditions linked to the heatwave, while 5-8 per cent have sought consultations for related symptoms, said Dr Avi Kumar, senior consultant of pulmonology at the hospital.

"The cases that are coming are largely mild and not serious enough to require admission," the doctor said.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI171 Crashes: Shah Rukh Khan, Neeraj Chopra, Sania Mirza, PV Sindhu & Others Mourn Tragic Plane Crash in Ahmedabad.

At the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, authorities have designated a separate area for patients who are working under the sun.

"The patients coming in are rickshaw-pullers, drivers, labourers, mostly those who are engaged in manual work. Patients come in with complaints of abdominal pain, vomitting, dehydration, dizziness. These cases have increases in the last three days," the official added.

Concurring with the LNJP official, Dr Mukesh Mehra, senior director of internal medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital, said patients of heatwave mainly experience symptoms like include dizziness, dry flushed skin, disorientation, and gastrointestinal discomfort.

He stressed that recognising the symptoms and implementing preventive measures is very important.

Doctors warned that elderly individuals, children, and those with chronic conditions are particularly at risk and should take extra precautions.

A red alert, the most severe warning level, was issued for Delhi as the city experiences an extreme heatwave, with temperatures rising between 40.9 and 45.0 degrees Celsius this week.

"Precautionary measures such as staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during peak hours, wearing light and loose clothing, eating light meals, and remaining in cool environments, must be followed," Kumar added. PTI SGV SLB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)