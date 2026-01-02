HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday highlighted India's diverse culture and heritage at the inauguration of the Delhi Shabdotsav 2026.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister shed light on India's unique and diverse civilisation, culture and heritage, adding that it remains firm to date.

"India is, in some way or another, in a dialogue with its past, present, and future. India was attacked numerous times, yet India stood firm. The world tried hard, striking at our civilisation, culture, and education, but our roots were strong, and we remained standing," said Gupta.

She further emphasised the need to remain connected to the country's vibrant past and to pass on its cultural values to future generations.

"Sanskaar (Values) are essential alongside science. This program answers the questions every Indian parent asks, how to connect their children to our culture in this age of modernity. We must move forward without losing our roots."

Gupta, highlighting the cultural and ethnic diversity in the national capital, said that Delhi is the supreme example of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" (One India, Great India).

"Our government hosted and celebrated festivals from all across the country, with the same enthusiasm and values as their regions of origin. We celebrated the Chhath Pooja of Bihar with the same zeal as the Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra. For the first time, we brought the Dandiya celebrations to the university campuses and ensured proper facilities for the Kanwar Yatris. We ensured the grandeur of Lord Ram's Diwali by lighting 1.25 lakh diyas on Kartavya Path and propagated the ideals of Ram to every household on the occasion," the CM emphasised.

In a veiled dig at the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, Gupta denounced national leaders who throw "mud" on India abroad.

She said, "When any Indian citizen or leader goes abroad and uses disparaging words for their own country, it means they are not connected to the soil of this land; they have failed to understand the nation at all."

The 'Delhi Shabdotsav 2026' is being held from January 2 to 4 at the National Stadium. The event highlights India's cultural, literary, and ideological consciousness. (ANI)

