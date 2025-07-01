New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) For the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, scheduled to start from July 11, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has formed a panel of 11 officials to coordinate closely with magistrate offices and Kanwar camp organisers to provide clean drinking water.

Officials have been directed to carry out the preparations with utmost priority and prepare a schedule for providing water tankers, including frequency and volume.

"Sufficient water tankers shall be deployed at all designated Kanwar camps. To ensure the well-being and convenience of these pilgrims, it is imperative that an adequate water supply is provided in and around the camp areas, especially considering the ongoing monsoon season," an order said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had said that her government would extend full respect and hospitality to the Kanwariyas.

"During the holy month of Sawan, when they enter Delhi, ministers and MLAs of the government will greet them at Delhi's borders," Gupta had said. The chief minister held a meeting with Kanwar Seva committees earlier to understand the issues faced by them and extend support.

The DJB officials have been given the responsibility and have directed that "regular testing of water supplied to the camps, both through tankers and temporary connections, shall be conducted to ensure it meets potable water standards," the order added.

Any anomaly must be reported immediately to the chief engineer (operations), and the necessary corrective actions taken, the DJB said further.

The coordinators have been asked to immediately coordinate with district magistrates and Delhi Police officials to identify the camp locations in east Delhi, northeast Delhi and Shahdara districts, as these are primary entry points of the pilgrims into the city.

This year the government has decided to provide up to 1200 units of free electricity for each Kanwar camp. During the month-long religious processions, devotees carry water from rivers and other sacred water bodies and offer it at prominent temples of Lord Shiva, covering long distances on foot.

