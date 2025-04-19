New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): 'Lady don' Zikra, who was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Delhi's Seelampur area, was sent to two days' police custody on Saturday.

The Delhi Police told the court they needed her custody to arrest the other accused and to recover the weapon used in the crime.

According to the police, Zikra's cousins, Sahil and Dilshad, attacked the boy, Kunal, with knives. Both accused are still on the run, and the police are searching for them.

During questioning, Zikra told the police that her cousin Sahil was attacked in November last year by two boys, Lala and Shambhu, who were friends of Kunal. Kunal was also present at the time, but since he was a minor, his name was not mentioned in the FIR.

Zikra and Sahil believed that Kunal was responsible for the attack, so they decided to take revenge.

The Delhi Police have formed ten teams to trace and arrest the other accused. Officers are scanning CCTV footage to track their escape routes and are conducting raids in different parts of Delhi.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that justice would be served in the case of the 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death and later declared dead at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

"I have spoken to the Police commissioner on the murder of a 17-year-old boy, Kunal. He was attacked with knives and was rushed to the Jai Prakash hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival," Gupta told reporters.

Meanwhile, the victim's mother said she had not received any updates from the police and accused the authorities of helping the culprits escape.

The murdered teenager, identified as Kunal, was killed in the J Block area of Seelampur. (ANI)

