New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): A late-night altercation broke out at a popular club in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, which led to the registration of an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The incident took place during a ring ceremony party on October 29 at approximately 6:02 AM.

Also Read | Starlink Hiring in India: Elon Musk's Satellite Internet Company Posts Openings for Several Positions, Moving Forward With Wider Rollout in Country.

The complaint was lodged by Mohit Lamba (38).

In FIR, Lamba stated that he was attending his friend's brother's ring ceremony along with his friend, Vijayant, when a group seated nearby allegedly began staring at them repeatedly. The situation escalated when one person from the group, wearing a black shirt, followed Lamba to the washroom and allegedly abused him.

Also Read | Indira Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Leaders Pay Tributes to Former Prime Minister (See Pics and Videos).

When Lamba's friend arrived to intervene, a heated argument broke out. As they attempted to leave the club, the accused reportedly blocked their way, continued verbal abuse, and one of them allegedly slapped Vijayant. Club guards soon intervened and separated both groups, as per the complaint registered.

Based on Lamba's complaint, the police have filed an FIR under the BNS, 2023.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)