New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Lawyers affiliated with the Delhi District Court Bar Associations on Friday observed a strike against the Lieutenant Governor's notification on police depositions. Lawyers are on a two-day strike on this issue.

Due to the abstention of lawyers, the hearing in several cases was adjourned on Friday. Delhi Riots larger Conspiracy case arguements on the charge were also adjourned till August 27.

Also Read | Jamshedpur Shocker: Medical Student Dies by Suicide After Consuming Poison in Jharkhand, 4 Such Cases in City in Past 24 Hours.

On Thursday, the Coordination Committee of All District Bar Associations of Delhi announced a complete abstention from work across all district courts on 22nd and 23rd August, 2025, in protest against the recent notification issued by the Lieutenant Governor, which allows police depositions to be recorded from police stations instead of courts.

The decision came after an urgent meeting held on Thursday evening, where the Committee expressed strong resentment against the move, terming it "arbitrary, unlawful, and against the fundamental principles of justice".

Also Read | Aunta-Simaria Bridge Project Built on River Ganga Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Bihar's Begusarai (Watch Videos).

Earlier, on August 20, the Committee had submitted representations to the LG of Delhi, the Union Home Minister, Union Law Minister, Chief Minister of Delhi, and Delhi Home Minister, strongly objecting to the notification. It highlighted that the order conflicts with a July 15, 2024, circular issued by the Union Home Secretary. The Committee urged immediate withdrawal of the notification and warned that failure to do so would compel lawyers to protest.

Despite the representation, the notification has not been withdrawn. Consequently, the Bar bodies have unanimously resolved to paralyse court functioning for two days. "No advocate shall appear before any court, either physically or virtually. Strict action will be taken against those who defy the call," the resolution stated.

Tarun Rana, Secretary of the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) and Additional Secretary General of the Coordination Committee, said, "This directive is not only anti-lawyer but also anti-justice and against the larger public interest. Recording depositions at police stations would seriously obstruct the trial process and undermine judicial independence."

The Committee further announced that it will convene again on August 23, 2025, to assess the prevailing situation and decide the future course of action, hinting at a possible escalation if the government does not withdraw the notification.

Advocate Tarun Rana on Friday said that the strike was successful. "We have approached the LG through representation. We will wait for the response." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)