India News | Delhi LG Again Highlights Civic Woes in National Capital, Seeks CM's Intervention

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday shared pictures on social media platform X, highlighting civic misery in the national capital.

In a series of posts, Saxena not only highlighted the civic woes of the city but said that it was his duty to highlight the issues of the people before the state's Chief Minister.

"Being the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, it is my constitutional responsibility and duty to highlight the issues of the people before the Chief Minister of my government and draw your attention towards the problems being faced by the people of Delhi," the Delhi LG posted on X.

In the same post, the Delhi Governor said that the local people told him that nearly 35 to 40 thousand people were living miserable lives in about 4 thousand houses here.

Pointing out at the Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, the LG said, "It is the responsibility of DUSIB to provide basic public facilities in this slum, of which you are the Chairman. Cleanliness is under the MCD."

"Again, I am attaching some heart-wrenching pictures of Delhi. Hope you will show positivity on this issue," the Delhi LG posted on X.

On Tuesday, LG VK Saxena visited Sangam Vihar and highlighted the civic challenges that people of the area were experiencing.

He further said that despite being in power for two terms, over 20 lakh people living in the are forced to live a miserable life as they are deprived of basic public facilities.

Arvind Kejriwal thanked Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena for pointing out key issues in Sangam Vihar, a locality in South Delhi, and also said the work that the Governor was doing should have been done by the opposition.

"LG Sahib, I am thankful to you that you pointed out our shortcomings. Earlier, you had also highlighted the shortcomings of Kirari and Buradi. I am now ordering the Chief Secretary to remove all these shortcomings in all these areas within seven days," CM Kejriwal said in a post on 'X'.

The Chief Minister also said that strict action should be taken against the concerned people. (ANI)

