New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): In a move to combat the rising menace of drug abuse, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has announced the launch of a comprehensive one-month anti-drug campaign, set to commence on December 1.

This aggressive initiative is part of a larger plan to make Delhi drug-free within the next three years, much ahead of the target set for making the country drug-free, according to a press release from the LG's office. During the 9th review meeting of the State-Level Committee Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), Saxena underlined that the drug menace, apart from having its direct social effect in terms of the health of the youth, also had a wider international angle to it whereby drugs are being used strategically to weaken the youth of India and thereby the nation itself.

Also Read | Cyclone Fengal: Rains Lash Several Parts of Tamil Nadu, Cyclonic Storm Brewing in Bay of Bengal (Watch Video).

He directed the Delhi Police, in collaboration with other relevant agencies, to intensify their efforts to curb drug trafficking and consumption. The campaign will involve a multi-pronged approach.

During this one-month campaign, LG directed the Delhi Police and other stakeholder agencies to thoroughly check and sanitise at least 200 hostels, 50 colleges, 200 schools, 200 pharmaceutical stores, 500 paan shops, all shelter homes, 200 bars and restaurants, all railway stations, all ISBTs and other public spaces.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM's Post: Shiv Sena Bats for Eknath Shinde, BJP Pitches for Devendra Fadnavis.

To ensure a drug-free campus environment, nodal officers will be designated and wardens will be made accountable for ensuring drug-free hostels in educational institutions.

He directed that advisories should also be sent to teachers and parents by engaging the Social Welfare Department. The Social Welfare Department will actively engage with schools and parents to educate them about the dangers of drug abuse and encourage them to monitor their children's activities.

Saxena asked the Delhi Police to widely advertise and announce attractive awards for informants while keeping their identities confidential. He also directed that slogans, posters and banners should be prominently displayed all over the city and also in the DTC buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis against the harmful effects of the use of drugs and psychotropic substances.

Extensive public awareness campaigns will be launched through various channels, including television, radio, social media, and outdoor advertising. Slogans, posters, and banners will be displayed prominently across the city and in DTC buses and other public transport systems to sensitise the public about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

The Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Delhi, has been directed to expedite the disposal of pending cases, which will significantly contribute to the prosecution of drug-related offenses. The FSL, which had 1260 pending cases for the last 9-12 months, has been able to bring down the cases to 290 with active intervention of the LG. Saxena today directed the FSL that the analysis in the remaining 290 cases be completed and disposed within a month and zero pendency be ensured.

According to the press release, by implementing these stringent measures, the aim is to dismantle drug networks, reduce drug demand, and create a healthier and safer society. This proactive approach demonstrates the LG's commitment to addressing the issue of drug abuse and safeguarding the future of Delhi's youth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)