New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): In a significant move aimed at expediting dispute resolution through alternate judicial mechanisms, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the inclusion of three key services, banking, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and gas supply, under the category of "Public Utility Services" for resolution through Permanent Lok Adalats.

The proposal, submitted by the Law Department of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), cited a growing number of disputes in the banking and financial sectors as well as gas supply services in the city. It recommended their inclusion under "Public Utility Services" to facilitate faster and more efficient legal redressal.

The move is expected to offer equitable, low-cost, and time-bound resolution of grievances for a large section of the population facing service-related issues in these sectors.

The Law Department's proposal pointed out that a large number of disputes related to loans, financial recovery, savings and investments, service deficiencies, and billing issues in banking and non-banking financial sectors could be effectively and expeditiously resolved outside conventional courts if these three services were notified as public utility services.

Such inclusion would empower Permanent Lok Adalats to take up these matters, reduce the burden on regular courts, and provide accessible, low-cost, and time-bound legal remedies to the public.

The proposal also said that these three services were closely aligned with the characteristics of public utility services and given the increasing volume of disputes/cases in these sectors, there was a pressing need to ensure expeditious, cost-effective and amicable resolution of such matters.

Further, disputes related to these services often involved individuals who could not afford prolonged litigation, and, therefore, the Permanent Lok Adalats could provide a simplified and affordable alternative for resolving such disputes.

At present, three Permanent Lok Adalats are functional in Delhi to handle electricity-related disputes involving private DISCOMs.

Additionally, the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) is in the process of setting up another Permanent Lok Adalat to handle matters related to other public utility services, including transport, postal and telecom services, water supply, sanitation, health services, and insurance. (ANI)

