New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the filling up of teaching and non-teaching staff of government-aided schools through DSSSB as is being done in the case of Delhi government schools.

In a far-reaching decision that will mitigate and curtail often flagged malpractices, that include subjectivity, favouritism, nepotism and unaccounted discretion in the recruitment/appointment of teachers and non-teaching staff of Government-aided schools in the Capital, official statement said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says Metro Services in Agra To Be Operational by Early 2024.

However, since this would require amendment in the Delhi School Education Rules (DSER), 1973 and the Delhi School Education Act (DSEA), 1973 that governs such provisions, the LG has directed the Government (Education Department) to follow the laid down procedure in this regard. At the same time, to ensure that the autonomy of such schools and their Selection Committees, tasked with the responsibility of making such recruitments is maintained, it has been decided that against every vacancy to be filled, the Selection Committees of the Government-aided Schools, will be provided with the panel of 3 names by the DSSSB, for them to make a choice. In the case of Government Schools, the DSSSB selects and provides one candidate for each vacancy.As per an official statement, there are about 8300 sanctioned posts in 207 Government-aided Schools against which recruitments are done from time to time. While the DSER, 1973 provides for a Selection Committee, with the nominee of the Director of Education, for such recruitments, the Rules are silent about the procedure to be adopted by these Selection Committees for selecting teachers and clerical staff.

"This often leads to non-transparency, corruption, nepotism and undue influence/coercion by the Government nominee in the selection of the candidates, thereby putting deserving candidates at a disadvantage," it read.The said provisions shall be optional for Government-aided Minority Schools. (ANI)

Also Read | Hindenburg-Adani Group Row: Congress Protests in Maharashtra, Seeks Probe Into LIC-SBI's Adani Group Investments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)