New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has given his nod for notifying 147 acres of land in northwest Delhi's Rani Khera locality for developing it as an industrial area, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

The land was transferred to the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in 2007.

The DSIIDC had plans to develop the multi-level manufacturing hub but due to the stay imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on December 14, 2017, the project got stuck until the Supreme Court vacated the NGT order on July 31, 2023.

After the legal hurdles were cleared, the Delhi government's Industries department sought Saxena's approval on January 3 for notifying Rani Khera for development as an industrial area by the DSIIDC under the provision of Sub-section (k) of Section 2 of the Delhi Industrial Development Operation and Maintenance (DIDOM) Act, 2010, in terms of the Master Plan of Delhi 2021.

The lieutenant governor's nod for notifying 147 acres of land in Rani Khera Industrial area comes three months after he gave similar approval for specifying 55.20 acres of land at Baprola Industrial area in September 2023 and 920 acres of land at Kanjhawala Industrial area in May 2023.

