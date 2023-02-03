New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Amidst an ongoing tussle between the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over approving teachers' educational trip to Finland, the latter on Friday approved Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's foreign trip to the US.

As per a press note issued by Raj Niwas on Friday, "Delhi LG, VK Saxena has approved a foreign tour by Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia, his Secretary and Secretary (Education)."

Sisodia sent a proposal to the LG, seeking approval for his foreign tour as he wanted to attend an event, organized by the TESOL Education Convention in Portland city, Oregon, US.

The Deputy CM has also sought approval for his Secretary and Director (Education), as per the press note.

The LG has however articulated haziness over Sisodia's proposal and said that it is unclear who [organizers of the event or the Delhi government] will bear the travel expense of the minister.

"The proposal lacks clarity as to who will bear the expenses of Sisodia's visit. While in one para, the Department has noted that 'all expenses of the visit by Deputy CM will be borne by the TESOL and there will be no financial liability on the government', a subsequent para further says that, 'all expenses of the visit by Deputy CM will be borne by the General Administrative Department (GAD), Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD)'," the press note read.

Despite the contradiction, Saxena agreed to the proposal.

"The LG, despite noting that both these statements were contradictory to each other and it was not clear as to whether the Delhi Government will bear the expenses for Sisodia's visit or not, gave in principle approval for the proposed visit, subject to the requisite clearances from the concerned Ministries in the Govt. of India, including FCRA clearances from the Central Government, as is the case with every Foreign Visit undertaken by any Minister or officer of any State," Raj Niwas further said in the press note.

Besides, the Delhi government and LG VK Saxena have been seen in a simmering face-off time and again over the government's proposal to send school teachers to Finland for training.

The Aam Aadmi Party is accusing LG of rejecting a proposal to send Delhi school teachers to Finland for training. However, the Lieutenant Governor's office is denying the charges of rejecting any proposal and is saying that he only advised the state to record a cost-benefit analysis. (ANI)

