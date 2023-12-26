New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recently chaired a meeting of senior officials in the government to review the progress of the work related to the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (PWD), Vice Chairman (DDA), and Commissioner (MCD).

Also Read | Indian Navy Deploys Three Warships in Arabian Sea, Confirms Drone Attack on MV Chem Pluto (See Pics).

"A meeting was held to take stock of the progress and status of works related to the regularisation of unauthorised colonies and rehabilitation of the slum dwellers under the PM-UDAY and PMAY (Urban), respectively," the press release said. LG Saxena asked the officers to give specific timelines with regard to the complete implementation of PM-UDAY, PMAY and the Land Pooling Policy of the DDA. "It was brought to the notice of the Lt Governor that ambiguity in the boundaries of the unauthorised colonies, repeated extensions of cut-off dates and uncertainty in notified slum clusters had kept the issue hanging for long and this finally led the Centre to formulate the PM-UDAY and PMAY Schemes in 2019. However, immediately after that, with the COVID-19 pandemic commencing, work could not be undertaken in full swing," the press release said. Saxena directed officials to come up with a concrete time-bound plan of action for registration, verification and subsequent regularisation of the unauthorised colonies and stressed that the process of doing the same needed to be made simple and hassle-free.

"He warned that no dereliction or corruption in this regard would be tolerated. With regards to the rehabilitation of the slums, the LG directed the DDA to immediately identify alternate sites within a radius of 5 km where in situ rehabilitation was not possible as per law and slum dwellers be rehabilitated to a dignified life in flats or houses that have already been constructed under various schemes," the press release said. Delhi LG Saxena also instructed officials to ensure that the entire plan should be put into place within a month and concrete action should start immediately. He stressed that all tasks should be completed at least a year earlier than the outer limit of 2026, as provided in the NCTD Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2023 recently passed by Parliament. (ANI)

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump Risks Losing All if He Focuses on 2020 ‘Stolen Election’ Theatrics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)