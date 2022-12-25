New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena paid a surprise visit to Raen Baseras (night shelters) at ISBT and the adjacent Hanuman Mandir on Friday night.

LG enquired about the facilities being provided to them and took stock of the arrangements and amenities at these Centres.

As he was informed that while about 5000 homeless people inhabited the area, the total capacity of night shelters at the sites was only 600, he said that the matter would be taken up with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Apart from this, the biggest cause of concern expressed by the occupants of the shelters and those on roadsides was the acute shortage of toilets, which forced them to use open spaces along Yamuna bank," an official said.

Delhi LG while appreciating the provisioning of ample quilts and blankets inside the shelter, as also satisfactory cleanliness, has expressed deep concern over the lack of sufficient capacity in the shelters and toilets around it.

He also took note of the lack of cleanliness in the surrounding area due to the careless disposal of paper and plastic plates and cups in the open.

Expressing concern over open defecation in the area, he said that even as remote areas in the country were achieving the goal of Open Defecation Free India, these people of the national capital are forced to defecate in the open.

Saxena further said that he would ensure ample provisions in the MPD-2041 for housing homeless people on the streets and the provisioning of basic amenities for them. (ANI)

