New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena unveiled a plaque on Monday to mark the foundation stone laying of a 500 KV Solar Energy Plant at the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was present on the occasion.

The LG said the initiative is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Muslim Religious Leader Maulana Chaudhary Ibrahim Hussain Hails Indian Armed Forces’ Precision Strike, Slams Pakistan for 'Spreading Poison' in Name of Islam (Watch Video).

"This is part of the Prime Minister's vision. I have visited the Legislative Assembly premises many times before. Though not all were implemented, I gave several suggestions in the past--as is often the case, it depends on one's intent and vision. But perhaps it was destined to be accomplished through the hands of Vijender Gupta Ji," Saxena said.

"Every time I come here, I feel a deep sense of the unique heritage this place holds, and it is our responsibility to preserve that legacy. It was in this very Assembly that Vithalbhai Patel once served as the Speaker. I'm pleased that an initiative like green energy is being launched from here. This foundation stone is not just symbolic. It is also historic," he added.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Date and Time: MSBSHSE To Announce Class 10th Board Exam Results on May 13 at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in; Know List of Websites and Steps To Check Scorecard.

The Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, said that her government aims to build a solar energy network in Delhi to make the city green and clean.

"The Delhi government is taking up new projects every day, and work is underway on them. With the foundation laying of a 500 kw solar power plant in the Delhi Assembly, we aim to build a solar energy network in Delhi to make the city green and clean," Gupta told reporters.

The Chief Minister also said that her government is working to ensure more electric vehicles in Delhi, adding that the government will introduce 2,080 electric buses in the city.

"...We are also working to ensure more electric vehicles in Delhi. We will introduce 2,080 electric buses in the city. The Legislative Assembly Speaker is also doing a great job of making the Delhi Assembly paperless," she said.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma praised Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta for taking up the initiative to reduce the expense on electricity.

"Just like our Chief Minister says, 'I'm a baniya's daughter--I won't let corruption happen, I won't allow money to be wasted', similarly, Vijender Gupta Ji has also proven that he, too, is a baniya," he said.

"That's why he installed solar power--to save electricity and not waste money on the power bill. In Delhi, the government's energy has increased, and their work energy has also gone up. Even on stage, they're running on at least 440 watts all the time--they're constantly at it, worrying about Delhi. You say you want to work for Delhi and won't let corruption happen," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)