New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena discharged Chairperson of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) Jayant Nath from his duties.

"The Lt. Governor, Delhi is pleased to accept the request letter dated 12.02.2025 of Justice (Retd.) Jayant Nath from discharging duties as protem Chairperson, Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission. Accordingly, Justice (Retd.) Jayant Nath is hereby relieved from the post of protem Chairperson, Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission with immediate effect," the order issued by the Special Secretary Power read.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 9: Suga, Zakir Hussain, Shashi Tharoor and Parthiv Patel - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 9.

Notably, the Supreme Court intervened in the appointment of a Protem DERC Chairperson in 2023 as the Commission had remained headless for months as the Lieutenant Governor and the AAP government were at loggerheads over the appointment.

Both LG and the previous Aam Aadmi Party government had different choices for the post.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 5-Year-Old Raped by 55-Year-Old Man in Bhind.

On September 27, 2024, the Delhi government appointed Ram Naresh Singh and Surendra Babbar as pro-term members of DERC.

Earlier, on March 7, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa met the LG to discuss key environmental issues, including pollution, waste management, and the condition of the Yamuna river on Friday.

Sirsa described the meeting as "detailed and positive," emphasizing that the Delhi government is committed to addressing these concerns.

"I paid a courtesy call to the LG and held a discussion regarding the issue of pollution, garbage and Yamuna pollution in Delhi -- it was a detailed and positive discussion and we also assured all support Delhi government. CM Rekha Gupta led the Delhi government, which is working constantly following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision,"the BJP Minister said.

When questioned about the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) allegations regarding the delay in the BJP's promised Rs 2,500 scheme for women, Sirsa said, "They should worry about (Punjab) where they in government, whether they got one thousand rupees. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)