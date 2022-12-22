New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Delhi logged 10 COVID-19 cases with an increased positivity rate of 0.41 per cent and one fatality on Thursday, according to data shared by the Health department.

Delhi had logged five cases with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent and one fatality on Wednesday.

Also Read | Measles Outbreak: Mumbai Reports a Single Case of Viral Infection, Zero Death in Past 24 Hours.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's COVID-19 case tally has risen to 2,007,112 while the death toll rose to 26,521.

A total of 2,421 tests were conducted the previous day. Fifteen beds are occupied in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals while 18 patients are in home isolation.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Professor Accused of Blackmailing, Demanding Sexual Favours From Student in Kota Sent to Three-Day Police Custody; Mediator Booked.

The number of active cases in the national capital currently stands at 32.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 that is causing a surge in cases in many countries had not yet been detected in Delhi and added that his government was fully geared up to tackle any eventuality.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the dominant sub-variant in Delhi was the XBB -- detected in 92 per cent of the samples tested till now.

He had convened a meeting at his residence on the COVID-19 situation amid a surge in cases in many countries.

At the moment, 2,500 tests are being conducted and these can be increased to one lakh if there is a surge in cases, he said.

Suresh Kumar, medical director at Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, urged people to take the precaution dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and not let their guard down during the upcoming festival season.

Amid a spike in cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US, the Centre had on Tuesday urged all states and Union Territories to gear up for whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep a track of emerging variants.

In a letter to the states and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said such an exercise would enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)