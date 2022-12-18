New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Delhi recorded 10 fresh Covid cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.46 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The new cases came out of 2,180 tests conducted the previous day. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 20,07,087, the data showed.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 26,519.

Delhi logged 14 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.54 percent.

On Friday, it saw Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.36 percent, while the national capital recorded eight cases a day earlier with a positivity rate of 0.30 percent.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 33. There are three containment zones in the city, the data showed.

Of the 8,211 beds for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, only 15 are occupied. Twenty patients are in home isolation, it stated.

