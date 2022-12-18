Nagpur, December 18: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had mediated on the border dispute with Karnataka at the request of Maharashtra while adding that no one should do politics over the matter.

Speaking to reporters a day before the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Assembly, Shinde said, "We are working to provide basic facilities in the border villages of Maharashtra. In the past, we have solved the water problem of some border villages. Regarding the border dispute, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has mediated on our request and for the first time, it has been taken seriously. We firmly stand with the border residents. No one should do politics on it. It is a matter of our pride." Border Row: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Dispute With Maharashtra Says ‘Amit Shah To Chair Meeting on December 14 or 15’.

Shinde further said that the government will bring a proposal in the winter session on the border dispute with Karnataka. On December 14, Shah chaired a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue.

After chairing a meeting regarding the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the two states will not make any claim against each other until the Supreme Court gives its verdict. Shah said, "The meeting between Maharashtra and Karnataka on the border issue was held in a positive atmosphere today."

"I had called Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy CM, Karnataka Chief Minister, Home Minister, and other senior leaders. Keeping a positive approach, Chief Ministers of both states agreed that a resolution should be reached in a constitutional manner," he said. Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Row: Amit Shah Says 'No State Will Make Any Claim Until Supreme Court Verdict' (Watch Video).

Shah said that no party will make any "claim" against the other until the Supreme Court gives a decision on the matter. "Until the Supreme Court gives the decision in the matter, none of the two states will make any claim on each other. Three ministers from both sides will meet and discuss the issue. The ministers will also resolve other issues pending between the two states," he said.

He also urged the opposition parties of both states to not "politicise" the issue. "I urge the opposition parties of both Maharashtra and Karnataka not to politicise this issue. We should wait for the outcome of the discussions of the committee formed to resolve this issue and the decision of the Supreme Court. I am confident that NCP, Congress, and the Uddhav Thackeray group will cooperate," he said.

After the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956, the Maharashtra government demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka. Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states.

Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking 260 villages, but it was turned down by Karnataka. Now, both the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments have approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter, and the matter is still pending.

