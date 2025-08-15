New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Congress President and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, hoisted the National Flag at the party headquarters in Delhi on Friday to mark India's 79th Independence Day celebrations.

The ceremony was attended by several senior party leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who stood alongside Kharge during the flag hoisting and joined in singing the national anthem.

Also Read | Did a Whale Attack a Boat, Injuring 40 People? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True.

Before the ceremony, both leaders extended Independence Day greetings to citizens, paying tribute to India's freedom fighters.

Kharge urged people to honour the legacy of the national movement by continuing the struggle for constitutional rights, social justice, economic empowerment, and national unity.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025 Wishes: Emmanuel Macron Greets 'Friend' PM Narendra Modi on I-Day, Says 'India-France Strategic Partnership To Deepen Towards 2047'.

"Heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all countrymen on Independence Day. We pay humble tribute to the countless great freedom fighters, remembering their sacrifices and invaluable contributions to the national movement. This day is significant because we, the people of India, are now fighting for our rights, the protection of constitutional institutions, social justice, economic empowerment, and brotherhood. Let us come together to carry this struggle forward and resolve to protect the interests of every Indian. Jai Hind," the post added on X.

Rahul Gandhi highlighted that independence is a resolve to build a nation rooted in truth, equality, and brotherhood.

He said, "Heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all countrymen. This freedom, achieved through the sacrifices of great freedom fighters, is a resolve to build an India where justice rests on the foundation of truth and equality, and every heart is filled with respect and brotherhood. It is the duty of all of us to protect the pride and honour of this precious heritage. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!"

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day. The event marked his 12th Independence Day address to the nation.

PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services. The Prime Minister was also received by the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totalling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the inter-services guard of honour. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)