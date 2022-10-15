New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was arrested along with his associate for allegedly siphoning Rs 66,000 from the account of a woman after replacing her ATM card with a fake one in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Anil, a resident of Sultanpuri, they said.

On Monday, police got a complaint of theft of an ATM card.

On inquiry, they found that the complainant, the woman, had gone to an ATM in a market and when she inserted her card into the machine, it failed to give her cash.

Meanwhile, two men present there offered to help her and as they fiddled with the machine slot, they replaced her card card with another, a senior police officer said.

Later, the woman's father told her about a cash withdrawal of Rs 10,000 with their ATM, police said.

During investigation, it was found that a total of Rs 66,000 was withdrawn from her card, police said.

On Wednesday, one of the accused Anil was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

He was previously found involved in one criminal case.

The ATM card of the complainant and Rs 5,000 were recovered from his possession, police added.

