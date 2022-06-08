New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a tea seller as the latter often passed remarks against his mother, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Asif Shahrukh, a resident of Maujpur, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra MLC Elections 2022: Shiv Sena, Congress, BJP Announce Candidates for Upcoming Biennial Elections to State Legislative Council.

Around 8.45 pm on Saturday, police received information that a tea vendor was shot at in Ashok Mohalla, Jafrabad, the police said.

Police reached the spot and found a person lying in a pool of blood. The victim, Nazim (24), was taken to GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Telangana: 'Guilty Will Not Be Spared in Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case', Says State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

During investigation, police analysed CCTV footage from the area. It was found that Shahrukh had an altercation with Nazim over some trivial issues related to his mother, who is a widow, the officer said, adding that the accused was on the run after the incident.

On Tuesday, police laid a trap and nabbed Shahrukh from the Maujpur area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

The accused told police that his father died in 2010 and Nazim would often pass remarks against his mother. He asked Nazim to stop several times but in vain, the police said.

Fed up with Nazim, Shahrukh arranged a country-made pistol and went to his shop to ask him to stop passing remarks against his mother. After Nazim refused to comply with his request, Shahrukh had a heated argument with him, shot him and fled the spot, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)